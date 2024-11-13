Six people have been charged after 180kg of cocaine was found in suitcases at a UK airport. Two men and three women from Bradford and a man from Halesowen in the West Midlands were arrested at Birmingham International Airport by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Monday, 11 November.

They have been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday. NCA branch commander Mick Pope said: “This was a significant drug seizure, which prevented class A drugs worth many millions of pounds from reaching the hands of criminals in the UK. “Illegal drugs like cocaine fuel violence and exploitation in our communities, and we are determined to do all we can to protect the public by targeting those involved in their supply.”

