Armed police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder following co-ordinated raids in Leeds and Castleford.

Officers attended three properties in Leeds and one in Castelford on Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, Leeds, in the early hours of the morning.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Leeds and a 17-year-old was arrested in Castleford, both on suspicion of murder.

Two others, aged 16 and 18, remain in custody following their earlier arrests.

Investigations are continuing at several properties.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “This investigation is continuing at pace, and we are making positive progress with these latest arrests.

“We are now developing a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the murder but are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything around the address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, or who has any information that could assist our enquiries."

