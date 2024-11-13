Woman dies after Grimsby house fire that also killed her pets

A woman and her pets have died following a house fire in Grimsby.

Emergency services dealt with the fire on Sherwood Road, Grimsby where the grandmother lived with her pets, including pug Bella. It happened shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

The fire was then extinguished and on entering the house a woman was treated by emergency services.

She was then taken to hospital and died a short time later.

A scene guard remains in place whilst Humberside Police officers work with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators removed a cooker from the property to carry out an inspection. A fire officer at the scene confirmed the pets had also died in the fire.

A spokesperson at Humberside Police said: "At this time, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death."