A house has been largely destroyed following a fire started by a cannabis farm.

S moke could be seen billowing across Leeds following the incident on Thursday morning, 14 November.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Selby Road, Halton Moor around 9.30am.

T he semi-detached property was found to contain a cannabis farm, which police say was destroyed in the fire.

The property was largely destroyed by the fire. Credit: ITV News

About 60% of the property was caught up in the blaze, the service said.

Four crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Castleford were involved in tackling the incident.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire and police are investigating.

