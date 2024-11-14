Seven sheep have been deliberately mown down and killed after a 4x4 was driven into their field in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after the vehicle was driven through a fence off Minskip Road and directly at the animals at the farm, near Staveley, between Boroughbridge and Knaresborough, overnight on Tuesday 12 November.

It left tracks in a figure of eight in the field before driving off.

The farmer discovered seven sheep dead at around 10am on Wednesday.

The rest of the flock was found in a distressed state.

The sheep are believed to have been killed at random. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said it is believed to have been a random attack.

They added: "We have launched a criminal investigation and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

"As part of this, we are appealing for any information about the incident, the vehicle involved which may have wool attached to it, or any CCTV or dashcam footage of a 4x4 vehicle in the area around the time of the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...