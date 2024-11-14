Protesters have gathered close to the Chancellor's constituency to oppose government cuts to winter fuel payments.

Dozens of people took to the streets of Leeds city centre - a couple of miles from Rachel Reeves' Leeds West and Pudsey constituency - after she announced major changes to the allowance.

Reeves continues to face intense criticism over the decision to introduce means testing for anyone claiming the benefit.

Thursday's protest, which took place at Dortmund Square, was the latest in a series of demonstrations by union Unite and pensioners' groups.

John Randall, 86, was among those who gathered. He said pensioners should not be targeted by the government as it seeks to save money.

He said: "They should have another way of finding that money, they shouldn't start from the bottom. Why don't they start at the top."

"Everyone will be a pensioner if they are lucky, so anything that the pensioners lose now won't be there for them.

"We are not greedy, we want enough to live and we want enough to survive."

Fran Postlethwaite, secretary of the Yorkshire and Humber Pensioners Convention, said vulnerable people were at risk.

She said: "The people who don't apply for fuel payments that are entitled and the people who are just above will get absolutely nothing. They are the ones who will suffer."

According to polling by Unite, just a third of voters in Reeves' own constituency supported the introduction of means testing.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “The campaign opposing the pickpocketing of pensioners is now coming to the chancellor’s own back yard. Her own constituents don’t support the policy and neither does the rest of the country.

“The government needs to rapidly rethink this tin-eared cut. It is simply wrong that Winter Fuel Payments have been slashed while the mega wealthy remain untouched.”

A government spokesperson said it was committed to supporting pensioners, with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through the commitment to the Triple Lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the Winter Fuel Payment, and our drive to boost Pension Credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims," they said.

"Many others will also benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount to help with energy bills over winter while our extension of the Household Support Fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...