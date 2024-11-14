An elderly woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a prison van in Doncaster.

The 74-year-old and a 77-year-old man were knocked down by the DAF Geo Amey prison transport van on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Coppice Avenue, at around 3.30pm on on Wednesday.

Both were taken to hospital, where the woman is in life-threatening condition.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information or witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...