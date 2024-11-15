A large house on one of the most upmarket streets in Leeds has been destroyed in a fire.

Pictures from Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, show the property engulfed in flames.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the house, which it described as "derelict", was entirely involved in the blaze, which broke out at around 7.20pm on Thursday 14 November.

Onlookers gathered at the scene of the fire.

Six fire engines and an aerial appliance were sent to tackle the incident.

Firefighters remained on site for several hours.

Sandmoor Drive is one of Leeds' most prestigious addresses. Average property prices exceed £1.8million.