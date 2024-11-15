Play Brightcove video

A charity supporting children with Down Syndrome says its future could be at risk due to funding problems.

Sunshine and Smiles, which was set up 10 years ago, supports more than 180 families across Leeds through parent-and-baby groups, speech therapy and a cafe.

But it says it is facing a £30,000 funding shortfall this financial year.

"Fundraising, grants and donations have been much harder to secure this year," it said in a statement.

"There is huge competition for more limited funds available, and we know everyone has been hit by the cost of living crisis."A very important part of our ethos is that all of our support and services remain free of charge to everyone who wants & needs to access them. We don’t want there to be any barriers to people getting the support they need, when they need it."

The charity is calling for support and donations from service users as well as encouraging people to use the cafe.

Cafe 21 provides employment opportunities for young adults with Down Syndrome.

Sarah Empson and her young son, Wilf, attend a singing group provided by the charity and often visit the cafe afterwards.

She said: "For us who have the younger generation, it's nice to think this could be somewhere they could work in the future. We have that aspiration for them.''

Service manager Ailith Harley-Roberts said: "Everybody should be able to have a job. I was asking one of our young people what she did with her wages and she said she took her mum and dad out.

"I think it's something we take for granted and people with down syndrome don't have that afforded to them.''

