Video from West Yorkshire Police.

A burglary gang who posted videos on social media boasting about stealing £150,000-worth of valuables have been jailed.

The four men - who dubbed themselves the "A-team" - used Snapchat to flaunt watches, cars and jewellery taken in raids across Yorkshire.

In one video, released by West Yorkshire Police, gang members can be heard laughing as the driver reaches speeds of 145mph in a stolen Audi.

Social media messages included references to police cars and chases, changing vehicle registration plates, selling stolen vehicles and jewellery and planning crimes.

The gang were arrested on 4 March after police found them driving a stolen white Kia Sportage.

Jewellery stolen in a burglary in Huddersfield was found in the car.

The group were linked to other burglaries in Wakefield, Goole, Pontefract, Hemsworth, Skellow, Doncaster, Huddersfield and Barnsley.

They pleaded guilty to a total of 21 burglary offences between 4 February and 5 March.

Diaz Frederick, 18, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley was jailed for six years and eight months.

Kyle Snowball, 25, of Darfield, Barnsley, was jailed for seven years and seven months.

Connor Walker, 25, of South Elmsall, was sentenced to eight years and nine months.

Billy Wright, 20, formerly of Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to four years and 11 months.

Det Sgt Lewis Hibbert, of Wakefield District Crime Team, said: “These were not spontaneous offences - they were organised by the group beforehand. They bragged about their plans and shown little thought for the people whose properties they have targeted.

“House burglary is literally an invasion of a person’s home, and I know the concern it causes in our communities. I hope residents are reassured by the positive action that has been taken with these men now in prison for their crimes.”

