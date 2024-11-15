A police officer was injured in a hit-and-run incident after stopping a car in Halifax.

The officer was in a patrol car with a colleague when they saw a suspicious car on Ovenden Way.

They followed the car - a black Mercedes A180 - to Vegal Crescent, where it came to a stop.

As the officer got out of the police car, the Mercedes reversed into him before driving off.

It was later abandoned on Moorside Gardens, at around 12.15pm on 7 November.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp Claire Smith, of Calderdale District Police, said: "This was clearly a dangerous incident where an officer, doing their job, ended up injured and taken to hospital.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support and assistance with our enquiries this far as we continue to investigate and to those who came to the officer's aid at the time of the incident."

She appealed for witnesses, and anyone with CCTV footage, to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.