Please note, this article contains distressing images.

Police are urging dog owners to "step up, before someone dies" after there were 13 reports of dangerous dogs to South Yorkshire Police in 48 hours.

The force say the incidents included a man being left with serious facial injuries and a woman left fearing for the safety of her baby.

On Thursday, 14 November, police were called to Sheffield where a man had been attacked by his own dog. The American Bulldog had attacked when the owner attempted to separate the bulldog and a pocket bully inside the property. The owner suffered lacerations to his face, neck and head, and was taken to hospital. The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

In a separate incident, a woman walking with her baby in a carrier on her chest was approached by a loose XL Bully which began to show aggression and jump up at her and the baby. An elderly woman and her grandchild were also attacked by another loose dog in Sheffield.

The American Bulldog caused injury to the owner's head and neck Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Police are urging owners to step up, stating dogs are causing harm and fear in the community and continue to place a significant demand on the force. They added that they are urging owners to "step up, before someone dies."

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire said: “Recently we have sadly seen another fatal incident in the UK of a dog causing death.

“People think it won’t happen to them, that their dog won’t cause harm, but it can happen to anyone. Any dog can cause fear and harm and owners who do not step up and prevent harm to our communities will not be tolerated.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions, and we continue to put people before the courts.”

The force say emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost to them every time they respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.

Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.

CI Cheney continued: “We only have a limited number of resources, attending dangerous dog incidents takes officers away from other calls. If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

