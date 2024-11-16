There are delays of up to 60 minutes following a serious collision on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Both carriageways remain closed between J24 for Ainley Top, Huddersfield to J25 for Brighouse, with around 3 miles of congestion in both directions.

Routes through Brighouse, Brookfoot and Hipperholme are also affected.

Cars trapped in the closure are being released Credit: National Highways

Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

Highways say collision investigation will be taking place and the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

