A man is in a critical condition and four women have been arrested following a collision on a major West Yorkshire motorway.

At 2.55pm today, 16 November, a car failed to stop for police on the M621 as it travelled towards the M62 at Birstall.

A pursuit was authorised and the car, a white Toyota Corolla, drove at speed on to the M62 westbound carriageway, heading towards Manchester.

It then collided with a Peugeot 306, just before J24 on the westbound carriageway.

The Peugeot driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition is described as critical but stable.

The four female occupants of the Toyota have been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

There were tailbacks for around 3 miles Credit: National Highways

The motorway was closed for several hours this afternoon and the eastbound carriageway has now re-opened. The westbound carriageway is likely to remain closed until the early hours of Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the pursuit, as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.

