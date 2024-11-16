A man who died from a stab wound in Leeds has been named, as police continue to investigate his death.

Saymore T Kwashira, 23, was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle on Tuesday, 12 November.

He was given emergency treatment before being taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said he was reportedly attacked inside the flat by a group of males.

Four men have been arrested as part of the investigation into his death.

Two of the males, aged 17 and 24, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Two other males, aged 16 and 18, have now been released from the murder investigation with no further action being taken against them.

Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to come forward.

