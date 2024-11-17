Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself in front of two women in Lincoln.

The incidents, reported by two separate witnesses, happened on Friday evening, 15 November.

A woman was walking at 9.55pm from the Pure Gym at St Marks to her car. A man came from behind the vehicle and approached the driver's window and began masturbating before running away.

Five minutes later, police received another report from the second victim who saw the man stood on the footpath next to Burger King, who was facing them and masturbating.

The man is believed to have travelled by bicycle between St Marks and Dixon Street.

He has been described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with a large belly,. He was wearing a bandana wrapped around his face pulled up to his eyes, and a thick grey puffa-style jacket with a zip on the front – the jacket had been fully zipped up. He was also wearing a black skull cap.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Lincolnshire Police.

