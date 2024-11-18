Residents say a decision by Calderdale Council to axe some winter gritting routes to save money could have "terrible" consequences.

The council announced last month that it would reduce the number of precautionary gritting routes it carried out to save £300,000 from its £1.7million winter services budget.

Ahead of predicted snowy and icy conditions overnight on Tuesday, some of those living on affected roads say they could be left stranded and fear serious accidents could happen.

Michelle Polczynski, who lives in Brighouse, said: "It's going to have a major effect. There's people taking their children to school. There will be absolute uproar once it happens.

"If they are not gritted, people are going to end up falling. There are going to end up being cars sliding down and crashing. It's going to absolutely terrible.

"We pay council tax and gritting does come into it. The council have a duty of care to the public. This is not a duty of care to us in Brighouse."

The Labour-run council said it had prioritised busy roads, routes needed by emergency services and roads that provide access to community facilities such as hospitals, schools and town centres.

But hundreds of other streets will not be routinely gritted.

Ms Polczynski said: "You can't really postpone going to work, because you've got to go to work.

"I was quite annoyed to think a road that is not getting gritted is the road I use to go to work every morning. Obviously, it's quite a steep hill and we won't be able to get down.

"To use the bus, then I would have to walk down, so I would end up falling, like many people would if they don't go in their cars."

Conservative councillor Andrew Tagg criticised the council's decision-making process, saying the types of road surfaces and local knowledge have not been considered.

Among the roads affected is Brackenbed Lane, which Cllr Tagg said could become "a death trap".

He described the road as a "rat run" with considerable amounts of traffic and said it should be classed as a primary route.

Mr Tagg labelled it a "negligent policy".

The concern comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice overnight on Tuesday.

But the council's c abinet member for transport, Cllr Sarah Courtney, said the council was targeting resources where they were needed most.

She advised that everyone should consider how to prepare for the winter to stay safe, such as checking public transport or postponing a trip until the weather improves.

She said: "The geography of our borough, with its mix of rural communities and towns, means that it's not possible for us to grit every street and road."

For a full list of the roads that will be gritted, see here.

