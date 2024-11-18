West Yorkshire Police say four women arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash on the M62 are aged between 17 and 19.

A man was left with serious injuries after a car collided with his Peugeot 306 on the westbound carriageway shortly after 3pm on Sunday 16 November.

It happened after a white Toyota Corolla was pursued by police when it failed to stop for officers in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

The collision left other motorists facing long delays on Sunday evening.

The Toyota had been stolen from New York Street, Leeds, on 15 November.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and theft of a motor vehicle.

She was interviewed and released under investigation.

Three other women, aged 17, 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses with any information to come forward.

