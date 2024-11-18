Two sisters who used a charity Gift Aid scam to steal almost £450,000 from the taxman while running Girl Guide groups have been jailed.

Sara and Jean Barnbrook defrauded the taxpayer out of hundreds of thousands of pounds by claiming repayments on non-existent donations over six years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Sara Barnbrook, 54, fraudulently claimed more than £482,000 in Gift Aid repayments – of which £446,000 was paid out.

Her sister Jean, 51, helped launder the money between 2013 and 2019.

The sisters then used the cash to spend on loan repayments, home improvements, clothes, hotels, travel and luxury items, the court heard.

On Monday, Sara Barnbrook was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to cheating the public revenue.

Jean Barnbrook was given a 30-month sentence after admitting to entering into a money laundering arrangement.

Prosecutor Angus MacDonald said, at the time of the offending, Jean and Sara Barnbrook ran two Girl Guide groups and one Brownies unit in the Crossgates and Manston areas of Leeds.

He told the court: “Sara Barnbrook used the units to commit fraud against HMRC by exploiting the Gift Aid scheme – an income tax relief available to charities registered in the UK. It allows charities to reclaim 25% of any payments made.

“Sara Barnbrook submitted fraudulent claims to HMRC, stating the three units had received £1.9 million in charitable donations over an eight-year period.”

The court heard the donors named on the forms “had no knowledge their identities were being used in furtherance of fraud”.

Mr MacDonald said the fraud was so brazen some repayments were claimed after the relevant Girl Guide units had closed down.

The court heard after the repayments were received, the money was withdrawn in cash or transferred to the sisters’ personal accounts.

The fraud was discovered after Jean Barnbrook called her bank in April 2019, chasing a Gift Aid payment she claimed was expected by 1st Manston Guides – a unit which had been closed for 18 months – prompting a criminal investigation by HMRC.

“The prosecution say that call is clear evidence Jean Barnbrook was aware of the fraud being committed by her sister,” Mr MacDonald said.

He told the court that, during the investigation, Sara Barnbrook forwarded a letter to HMRC from someone called “Louise” taking responsibility for the Gift Aid claims.

Investigators found that “Louise” was fictitious and the letter came from Jean Barnbrook’s computer.

Mr MacDonald said: “That letter was a last desperate attempt by these defendants to divert attention away from their offending.”

'30 years of devoted service should not be undermined'

When Sara Barnbrook was arrested she said: “Jean had nothing to do with it,” the court heard.

Anastasis Tasou, defending Sara Barnbrook, said she was a woman who “has never been in trouble for anything before” and “is now facing the prospect of an immediate custodial term”.

He told the court: “Thirty years of devoted and voluntary service to the Girl Guides should not be completely undermined by this fraud which began in 2013 and did go on for some considerable time – six years.

“The fraud was born very shortly after the death of Ms Barnbrook’s mother and started off more as a desire to bring her standard of living up to a standard of living which most of us take for granted.”

He added: “She can’t explain adequately why it spiralled out of control.”

Mr Tasou said Sara Barnbrook had had “a disadvantaged childhood and a disadvantaged adulthood” and still maintained that a lot of the money was actually spent on the Girl Guides.

Glenn Parsons, defending Jean Barnbrook, said she was “absolutely dependent on her sister”, who had “substantially driven” the fraud.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told the defendants: “This was a fraud against the public purse and when people such as you commit these offences, they commit those offences out of greed.

“The perception seems to be that it is a victimless crime, but let me tell you, it is not a victimless crime – the victims are not just the state, but every taxpayer who contributes to the Exchequer.”

Tim Atkins, of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: “These sisters stole money that was supposed to support genuine charities and they used it to fund a lifestyle they could not legitimately afford.

“They used their position of trust to forge claims, and I hope these sentences serve as a warning to others that we can and do investigate abuse of the Gift Aid system. We will now work to recover the stolen proceeds of crime."

