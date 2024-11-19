A double murderer who used a smuggled phone to send explicit images from an open prison to what he thought was a teenage girl has been given further jail time.

Eoin O'Toole, now 58, was caught by a paedophile hunting group after he used social media to send indecent photographs of himself from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire.

Lincoln Crown Court heard O'Toole had spent over 25 years behind for the murders of his grandmother, 92-year-old Mary Goodrich, and her sister Jessie Thomas, 89, in Sheffield in 1991.

O'Toole, who was using the name Ian Kentzer at the time, set fire to their home and was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was serving his life sentence at North Sea Camp when he bought a mobile phone from a local Asda supermarket while on temporary release in January this year.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said O'Toole smuggled the phone into the category D jail and used it to engage in sexual conversations with a Facebook user he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Over the next month he had increasingly sexualised conversations with the user, who was actually a decoy from a paedophile hunting group.

He lied about his age - claiming to be 41 - and said he hoped they would be "boyfriend and girlfriend one day."

He also admitted that he could not take calls because he was in prison.

Prison authorities were alerted when O'Toole sent two explicit photographs on 14 February.

The court heard O'Toole had nine previous convictions for over 20 offences, including gross indecency and sex with an under-age girl in March 1990.

His murder convictions came after he started a fire to cover up the theft of more than £30,000 from his elderly relatives.

After his release, he moved to Ireland and changed his name, breaching the terms of his life sentence.

He was then recalled to prison in 2011 after being stopped for a speeding offence.

O'Toole admitted two charges of smuggling a phoe into prison and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating for O'Toole, argued any term of imprisonment for these offences was likely to expire long before any Parole Board decided if he could be released.

"This is a man who has spent the majority of his adult life in prison," Mr Jeyes added.

O'Toole was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, which he will serve alongside his life sentence.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to register as a Sex Offender for the rest of his life.

