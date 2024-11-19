Play Brightcove video

Video report from Chris Dawkes.

The Sheffield Steelers are in Berlin gearing up for the biggest game in the club's history in the European Champions Hockey League.

It marks the first time the Steelers have made it through to the knock out stages of the tournament.

T he team will need to overturn a two goal deficit from last week's first leg in Sheffield to progress further.

Steelers player Mark Simpson said: "Obviously we would have liked to come up with a better result going into that third period.

"But there's a lot of belief in that room that we can come back and we've just got to focus on shift at a time, one period at a time, and go from there."

Head coach Aaron Fox said: "Just who we are playing and the path that it's taken us to get here and coming into a pretty hostile environment tonight, down two, [winning] would be a pretty special turnaround. We will do what we can."

The Sheffield Steelers will be playing at the Wellblechpalast in Berlin on Tuesday night. Credit: ITV News

The game is taking place on Thursday night at the Wellblechpalast, where over 500 spectators from South Yorkshire will be cheering on their team.

Berlin are the overwhelming favourite going into the game, but the Steelers are hoping to make history with a win.

One Steelers supporter in Berlin said: "We probably shouldn't have got this far, so what's going to stop us now? I don't think anything can."

Another said: "We were the hundred odds, right? And look at how well we have done. I think we've got a chance. I mean, Berlin are great but so are we."

Berlin's strength and conditioning coach, Danny Mawer, has also felt loyalty to both sides. He left the Steelers four years ago to move to the German capital, with his brother taking up his old role.

Mawer said: "He's followed me in every single thing I've done in my life. Whether it's sports or jobs. The only one he didn't do was being a pot wash in a local restaurant."

Whereas his brother, Mike, said the pair had "always been competitive with each other."

"When we were kids it was always play fighting and who got the last roast potato on Christmas day kinda thing...and I always got it. That's why I'm a little bit bigger than him now."

