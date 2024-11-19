Schools have been closed and public transport disrupted as Yorkshire woke up to a covering of snow on Tuesday.

Many areas experienced several centimetres of snow settling, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for the region until 11am.

In the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield a bus hit a house after losing control in slippery conditions.

Some First Bus services were affected, but Stagecoach said its routes were all running as normal.

Northern rail services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield were also facing problems.

A number of schools in South and West Yorkshire were closed with others starting late.

Five schools across Kirklees were closed and another four were opening late.

In Wakefield, Highfield School was the one confirmed to have closed.

A number of schools in South Yorkshire said they would be closed or not opening until later.

Temperatures are expected to hit freezing on Tuesday night but there is not expected to be significant snowfall during the rest of the week.