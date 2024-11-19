Bosses at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have released pictures of a pair of Cheetah cubs experiencing snow for the first time.

The six-month-old cubs, called Kendi and Tafari, could be seen playing with a snowman built by their keepers, as snow blanketed large swathes of the country.

The cheetahs played with a snowman built by their keepers. Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A spokesperson for the Doncaster park said: "Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari experienced their first encounter with snow, playfully climbing and pouncing on a snowman built by park rangers, all under the watchful eye of their mother, Darcy.

The polar bears were at home in the cold conditions. Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

"Meanwhile, the park’s polar bears were perfectly at home in the wintery weather and embraced the cold snap with spirited play."

Kendi and Tafari were born at the park in May 2024 along with two of their siblings, nine months after their mother, Darcy, arrived at the park through the European Endangered Species Programme.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.