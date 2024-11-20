Police are trying to piece together the final movements of a man who died after going into a canal in the early hours of the morning.

Samuel Youdan, 26, was rescued from the canal near Central Road, Rotherham, at around 3.15am on Saturday, 16 November, after emergency services responded to reports of concern for his safety.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mr Youdan was at The Arc Cinema Complex, Forge Island, before he was last seen in Rotherham town centre between the hours of 12.30am and 3.15am.

CCTV image of Samuel on the night he was later found in a canal. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: "This was a very tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man, whose family are absolutely devastated.

"We are aware of members of the public who came to the aid of Samuel while he was in the water, and his family would like to express their thanks for their brave actions.

"We are now calling upon members of the public to come forward if you believe you can help."

Mr Youdan's family are being supported by specialist officers.

