Police seized several uninsured cars after complaints they were creating "havoc" by being driven irresponsibly in snowy conditions.

Officers in Sheffield said snowfall across South Yorkshire caused "traffic chaos" on Monday night.

In a post on social media, the operational support unit said: "It would appear that this was the trigger for some individuals to 'dig out' their 4x4s and create their own havoc by driving them in an anti social manner across Sheffield."

The cars were seen driving over grass verges and pavements and "destroyed public green spaces", they said.

Officers attended the Parson Cross and Southey areas and seized a number of vehicles.

"All of which were discovered to be uninsured," they said.

They added: "Next time the snow falls in an abundance, South Yorkshire Police's advice would be, think twice before even thinking about taking your uninsured vehicle onto the streets of South Yorkshire and driving it in an anti-social manner.

"Thanks to the public last night who kept us up to date with the movements of these nuisance vehicles throughout the night."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.