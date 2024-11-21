Tributes to John Prescott have poured in from across the world since the announcement of his death at the age of 86.

But among the most heartfelt have been those from the people of Hull - the city that became his adopted home and to which he gave four decades of public service.

Born in Wales, the future Deputy Prime Minister moved to Hull as a mature student in the 1960s, graduating in 1968 with a BSc in economics and economic history from the University of Hull.

He went on to serve as a full time official at the National Union of Seamen, before his election as the MP for Hull East, a constituency he represented until he stood down at the 2010 election.

Lord Prescott's successor Karl Turner said he had an "unwavering dedication to the people of Hull."

He said: "Having known John for all of my life, I know first hand the impact that he had on many thousands of people across the city and the country."

Daren Hale, leader of the Labour group on Hull City Council, said: "John was an absolute giant of the Labour and trade union movement, who adored his adopted city, which he served with such distinction.

"Even after his 40 years as MP for Hull East, John participated fully in local life, and we feel personally privileged that he still found time to pop into the Guildhall to see us after catching the bus down from Sutton from time to time.

"He is a local, national and international political legend and will be so sadly missed."

John Prescott with fellow Hull MPs Diana Johnson and Alan Johnson during a parliamentary reception for Hull and Humber in 2005 Credit: PA

While Prescott ultimately became a key figure in the New Labour movement and Britain's longest serving Deputy Prime Minister, beyond national politics he was a long-standing and vocal advocate for Hull.

Before he even entered Parliament, Prescott gained respect for his support of Hull's fishing industry and the campaign by the so-called Headscarf Revolutionaries - four women who fought to strengthen safety laws after 58 men died in three separate trawler sinkings in 1968.

One of his last public engagements was to attend the funeral of the last surviving member of the group, Yvonne Blenkinsop, in 2022.

Brian W Lavery, who wrote a book about the Headscarf Revolutionaries, said: "He attended that funeral weeks after having a stroke, having lost the power of speech, but he made sure he went and he gave a tribute in the best way he could."

Before his health declined, Prescott was notoriously no-nonsense, a quality most infamously demonstrated when he punched a protester who threw an egg at him during the 2001 general election campaign.

Alan Johnson, the Labour MP for neighbouring Hull West and Hessle, said that incident did little to harm his reputation in Hull.

Recalling their time canvassing in the city a short time later, Mr Johnson said: "I remember some guy coming to the door in his vest and saying you could tell Prescott came from East Hull [because] if he'd come from West Hull he'd have nutted him.

"And that told me that the reaction of the public wasn't going to be like what they might have been thinking about in drawing rooms in posher areas.

"They saw - fortunately it was filmed - a guy half his age and much taller than him assault him and John did what most people would do. He didn't turn the other cheek, he thumped him."

Mr Johnson said his friend was "no diplomat" and was never reluctant to express his affinity for Hull, even when he was on potentially sensitive official business abroad.

Mr Johnson said: "He was honest and authentic and when they asked him in China, where he was on a very important visit to do with the environment and about trade, 'what do you think of the food Mr Prescott?' he said 'it's not as good at Mr Choos in West Hull', which was a big Chinese restaurant that he used to go to most weeks."

Prescott also frequented the fish and chip shop Sharon’s Plaice in the city.

Owner Sharon Foy said: "We used to carry his fish and chips to his car for him. He was a character and he did a lot for East Hull.

"We'd laugh and joke with him and if we'd try to be witty he'd have a quick answer back - a very quick answer back."

John Prescott regularly visited fish and chip shop Sharon's Plaice in his Hull East constituency

Lord Prescott served on the board of Hull KR between 2006 and 2010. Owner Neil Hudgen said he was fortunate to get to know him on a personal level.

He told ITV Calendar: "I think that you'd sometimes struggle to reconcile John on the big world stage, number two in the country, in conversation with prime ministers, presidents, kings and all that, with the John that used to sit a Craven Park and be himself.

"You could have an ordinary conversation with him, he was humble, he was kind, he had a big heart. But he would do daft things that you and I would do.

"He would mispronounce someone's name, he'd spill his food, he'd come up with the odd gaffe that you can't get away with any more. It was all part of the charm of John."

