A "highly dangerous" man who broke into a family home to sexually assault a child under the age of 10 has been jailed.

Saqib Khan, 40, made his way into the child's bedroom in the home in Huddersfield during the evening of 20 April.

The child's parents heard the disturbance but could not get into the room to intervene.

The father rang 999 and went outside to get the help of two police officers who were passing the house at the time.

They then forced entry to the room and arrested Khan.

After a trial at Leeds Crown Court in October, Khan was found guilty of sexual assaulting a child under 10.

He has now been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Detective Inspector Tal Laher from West Yorkshire Police said: "This has been a shocking offence in which Saqib Khan put his victim and parents through what would be any family’s worst nightmare.

"There is no doubt he is a highly dangerous sexual offender, and his offending could have been even worse had he not been restrained by two police constables who saw the child’s father on the street and intervened.

"Their swift action in detaining the male while also providing care and support to a distraught family should be commended."

DI Laher also praised the victim and their family for their courage in supporting a prosecution.

