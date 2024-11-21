A statue to commemorate a duck which gained international stardom because of its unusual size has been damaged less than two months after it was unveiled on a university campus.

Long Boi, cross between a mallard and an Indian runner, became a favourite among students at the University of York, standing at around 70cm tall.

He gained a huge following on social media and was featured on media outlets around the world before he went missing, presumed dead, in March 2023.

A statue was unveiled in his honour in September by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who had became the duck's most famous fan and regularly talked about him on his breakfast show.

But a university statement confirmed the bronze memorial has been damaged, with pictures showing a crack in the left leg.

It has since been removed from its plinth, which is now surrounded by safety barriers.

A spokesperson for the university said: "We are aware of some damage to the Long Boi statue. The sculpture is a much-loved piece of artwork that brings joy and a sense of unity to the whole community here at the University of York.

"The statue has now been removed for safety reasons while the damage is assessed."

The cause of the damage to the statue is not clear.

