A police officer who had sex with a domestic abuse victim he interviewed has been jailed.

PC Declan Middleton, 33, began a sexual relationship with the woman two days after visiting her home to take a witness statement following a domestic violence incident.

He continued to send her messages of a sexual nature and told her to not disclose their relationship to anyone when she said she no longer wanted contact with him.

After he was arrested, investigators found Middleton had sent inappropriate messages to two other women he met while on duty.

He resigned while under investigation.

Middleton was convicted last month of two counts of misconduct in a public office.

The court heard Middleton, of Larkfield Terrace, Keighley, had visited the victim in May 2020 during the first Covid lockdown, and gave her his personal phone number.

He returned two days later in plain clothes and they had consensual sex.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation in January 2021 after a complaint.

After he was arrested, data from his phone showed he had been sending messages to two other women.

Middleton, who was sacked from West Yorkshire Police in December 2022, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday and was jailed for two years. He was already banned for life from serving in the police.

Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar, head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: "This former officer’s behaviour is shameful to his colleagues and the police service as a whole. The vast majority of those working for West Yorkshire Police work tirelessly to protect people and it is incredibly disappointing for them when a colleague is involved in such completely unacceptable behaviour.

“If anyone has any concerns about the conduct of a West Yorkshire Police employee, please report it so that it can be investigated and appropriate action taken.”

