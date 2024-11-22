Four men have been arrested after a stolen car full of cannabis plants was seized following a police chase.

The blue Ford Fiesta was tracked at high speed after a neighbour of an address in Brinsworth, Rotherham, reported seeing people leaving the property carrying the plants.

The car, which which had cloned licence plates, went off road in Doncaster before it was found in woodland.

There were 50 cannabis plants inside.

Checks found it had been stolen from a home in Mexborough earlier this month.

A 17-year-old, two 20-year-olds and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and burglary. They have been released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.