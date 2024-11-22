Play Brightcove video

Tyrese Campbell speaks to ITV Calendar sports reporter Chris Dawkes

Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell has described his late father Kevin as his "idol" in his first interview since the death of the former Arsenal and Everton star.

The 24-year-old has scored three times in 10 Championship games for the Blades this season, including the winner in the Steel City derby earlier this month.

Campbell says he is still coming to terms with the death of his father, who passed away following a short illness in June, at the age of 54.

He described him as "my idol from the day I was born".

"He was the one who made me want to be a footballer," he said.

"You ask my mum, all I was doing was playing football as soon as I could walk and I'm grateful for everything he did and the advice [from] him and my mum."

Kevin Campbell played for clubs including West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor and Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

Campbell described his father as "strong" in his final weeks.

"He dealt with it, he fought to the very last minute," he said.

"Obviously it was tough and we were there with him everyday supporting him.

"Even today, I still think about it all the time but I know he's up there and I'm hopefully making him proud and that's all that matters to me.

"I feel like just regular football for me at this minute is doing me the world of good. Each week I'm feeling fitter, stronger, sharper, so hopefully it can continue and the goals can keep going in."

Campbell's finest moment in a Sheffield United shirt came when he scored the only goal in the match against city rivals Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

He said: "The atmosphere was crazy, before the game, during the game, and after the game.

"I don't think I've scored a more important goal in my life and I just felt so happy that it went in and I got the winner.

"I was saying to a couple of the lads I didn't remember the goal until I watched it back after. It was just really an instinctive finish to put it near the post and get it on target really and if it went in it went in."

Having left Stoke to join the Blades in the summer, Campbell has helped them to second in the Championship.

Tyrese Campbell celebrating after his winning goal at the Sheffield derby. Credit: PA Images

He said: "From the day I came in it was made clear that that's where we're aiming, to be at the top of the league, and anything else other than that won't be acceptable.

"Especially for this group with this group of players, how much talent and experience we've got in the group, so everyone is heading towards the same thing and that's what we wanna do."

Three months in, he said he felt settled into his new club.

"It didn't feel like I was joining a new team that was massive and scary and I had to sort of earn my respect. Everyone has welcomed me and made me feel at home.

"I'm really really happy here so I'm just hoping we can all continue to do what we are doing and end up where we want to be."

