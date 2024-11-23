Flood warnings issued in Yorkshire as Storm Bert hits region

The Environment Agency has issued eleven flood warnings in West Yorkshire after heavy rainfall from Storm Bert and melting snow have caused rising river levels.

The warnings are in place along the River Calder, from Hebden Bridge to Todmorden, where flood sirens have been heard.

There are also warnings in Walsden and Midgelden Brook.

You can check the latest flood warnings here.

The Labour MP for Calder Valley, Josh Fenton-Glynn said: "The flood sirens have gone off in the Upper Valley this afternoon due to a combination of heavy rain and snow melt.

"There is surface water flooding on Halifax Road at Eastwood where a crew are working to unblock drains, surface water flooding at Callis where the road is closed, and a flood warning in Walsden.

He added: "Other areas including Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, and Todmorden are under flood alerts and teams are out clearing drains. Please avoid travelling to these areas. Residents should put up flood defences if possible."We are at the frontline of climate shocks here in Calder Valley. Rest assured I will continue to raise the issues we face with flooding at the highest levels of government."

Calderdale Council said people are being advised to take extra precaution and follow their flood plan.

There are numerous road closures are in the area due to surface road flooding.

The Environment Agency said it has officers are on the ground in Calderdale and that the floodgate at Mytholmroyd Vale has been closed.

This page is being updated.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…