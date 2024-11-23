A 34-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning in Bradford.

The incident took place at 12.59am on Moorhead Lane in Shipley at the junction with Beechwood Grove.

Officers found a blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Bradford, was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later.

It is unclear if the incident was related to Storm Bert but it is understood the road was not affected by ice.

The road remains closed while the scene is cleared.

