A young father from Todmorden has spoken about the horror of being trapped in his sinking car along with his baby son.

Andre Randles had driven into what he thought was shallow water in Todmorden during heavy rainfall, to become stranded as his vehicle began to sink.

He managed to pull his 11-month son from the window of the Volkswagen hatchback - moments later it dipped below the surface on Woodhouse Road, which borders the River Calder.

He said:"As soon as I saw the water coming up, literally a minute later, I thought I've got to get out of here and I need to get my son out of here so I wound down the window and climbed out and pulled him out.

His terrified girlfriend Paige Newsome said: "By the time he'd tot out of the car, got Luca out of the car, it was up to his chest so it just shows how fast things do happen. If they hadn't got out of that car, they wouldn't have survived and that's the scary part about it.

Earlier on Saturday, flood sirens warned of imminent flooding in the Calder Valley. Whilst the flood defences held the River Calder back, several homes and businesses were flooded and roads left impassible due to surface water and melting snow.

Labour MP for Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn said: "We are at the frontline of climate shocks here in Calder Valley. Rest assured I will continue to raise the issues we face with flooding at the highest levels of government."

