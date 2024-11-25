Four arrests over murder of man in York

Four people have been arrested over the death of a man found injured at a house in York.

The victim, who was in his 20s and from Bradford, was one of three people injured in the incident at Vyner Street, off Haxby Road, at around 7.20pm on Saturday 23 November.

An other man was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition. A woman suffered minor injuries.

Two men from York have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Supt Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We know how worrying incidents like this can be for people who live and work in the area and as part of our response we have extra patrols in the area to support the community."

