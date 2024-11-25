Last Orders: Inheritance tax row, assisted dying and climate change

Play Brightcove video

ITV Yorkshire’s political programme Last Orders is back, hosted by political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira.

Topics for discussion include the recent farmers' protest over inheritance tax, the assisted dying bill, climate change and also tributes to the late Lord Prescott.

Charanpreet’s guests are the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle and Shadow Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins and Labour's Rother Valley MP Jake Richards.