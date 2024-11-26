A dad from Leeds has transformed his spare room into the cockpit of a Boeing 737 by building a £25,000 flight simulator.

Craig Cullingworth started the unusual project at his home in the Whinmoor area after being inspired by a flying experience given to him by his wife, Sarah, four years ago.

Using online tutorials and picking up secondhand parts, he spent two years building a realistic replica of a passenger aircraft to fulfil a childhood ambition to become a pilot.

Mr Cullingworth, a car painter by trade, said: "I wanted to be a pilot since I was a child but unfortunately my grades were not good enough and back then you had to be in the RAF to even think about being a pilot.

"So, I guess when I experienced the simulator I thought if I can build it at home I will have the best of both worlds."

The simulator is programmed to operate in the same way as a commercial flight, using pre-planned routes to fly in real time.

Craig's daughter Sophie often acts as co-pilot. Credit: ITV News

Mr Cullingworth, 40, usually stages flights within the UK, taking off from Leeds-Bradford Airport and landing at Manchester, East Midlands and Heathrow airports.

He said: "The main instrument panel is what you would see in a Boeing 737.

"Then the flight management computer is where you put the details, such as where you are going and how much fuel you have."

The project has been a full family affair, with eight-year-old daughter Sophie acting as his co-pilot along the way.

The nine-year-old said: "I have always wanted to be a pilot and I think it is really cool that I get to fly.

"He has been teaching me and I am pretty good at it. It's so intense your hands start sweating."

Mrs Cullingworth said she had her reservations when her husband began the project but added: "Now it's all together I think it is pretty amazing."

Mr Cullingworth hopes he will be able to offer flight experiences to the public in the future.

