Bosses of a community centre have criticised "disruptive and disrespectful" audience members who marred a stage show by rocker Shaun Ryder.

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman appeared at the Glusburn Institute in Keighley, West Yorkshire, as part of a spoken word tour, promoting a new autobiographical book.

But in a post on social media, the institute said the actions of some audience members were "deeply disappointing".

Addressing fans who attended the event, it said: "Whilst many of you came to enjoy an evening of brilliant entertainment and showed Shaun the respect he deserves, the behaviour of a small number of individuals fell far short of the standards we expect at our events.

"Disruptive and disrespectful behaviour from some audience members not only detracted from the experience for others but also cast a shadow over what should have been a memorable occasion."

'Against the spirit of community'

As one of the prominent figures in the so-called Madchester cultural scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ryder himself gained a reputation as something of a wild man of rock.

As well as Happy Mondays and Black Grape he has had successful collaborations with Gorillaz and starred in TV shows including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Gogglebox.

Ryder has not commented on the incident in Keighley, but the Glusburn Institute said it had a "zero-tolerance approach" to bad behaviour.

It added: "Even more troubling, a number of Shaun Ryder's books were stolen during the evening.

“This is an unacceptable act and is something that we have never experienced before. It goes against the very spirit of community and respect we strive to foster at our events. Such actions do not just impact one event they jeopardise our ability to bring high quality entertainment to Glusburn in the future.

“We work hard to host events that bring joy and culture to our community, and incidents like this make it harder to maintain trust and relationships with agents and promoters."

