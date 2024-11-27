Police have appealed for information about a teenager missing from home for more than six months.

Seventeen-year-old Jack Wannan, who was reported missing on 15 May, is believed to be in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

He has been in contact with family over the phone and is thought to be with people he knows.

West Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for his welfare.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him, including checking addresses and responding to various sightings of him.

Jack, from Morley in Leeds, is about 5ft 3ins tall and slim, with blond and light brown curly hair and blue eyes.

