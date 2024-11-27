A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman whose body was found at a property in Spalding.

Police were called to Winsover Road shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday, 26 November, after concerns were raised for the woman's safety.

The man was arrested a short time later.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The investigation is in its early stages and we ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of this incident.

"Our officers will be in the area for the next few days while the investigation continues.

"We understand this may be an unsettling time for local residents and people who know the victim or live in the area."

