The Football Association says it is urgently investigating allegations referee David Coote discussed showing a yellow card with a fan before a match.

The Sun claims 42-year-old Coote, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, discussed the prospect of booking then Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski before a game against West Brom in October 2019.

Coote showed Alioski a yellow card during the match.

The newspaper alleges he then later discussed the booking with the same fan.

Coote, from Newark, said in a statement: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life, they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

An FA spokesperson said: “These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a ­matter of urgency.”

Coote was already under investigation by his employer, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the Football Association after footage emerged which appeared to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

European football’s governing body UEFA has also appointed an ethics inspector to investigate a video, published by The Sun, purported to show Coote snorting white powder during last summer’s Euros in Germany.

On the latest allegation, a PGMOL spokesperson said: “The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

“We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

“PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that Code be proven.

“David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

“We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

