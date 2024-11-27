Hull City have sacked manager Tim Walter after nine league games without a win.

The German was dismissed following the Tigers' 2-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night.

Walter only joined the Championship club in July, but leaves with City sitting 22nd, having gained just 15 points from their first 17 games and after a run of four straight defeats.

In a statement the club said: "Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

"Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

"First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor.

"We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future."

Speaking after the loss to Wednesday, the former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss admitted he was facing his toughest managerial test but insisted he was determined to battle on.

“I can understand the frustration, I’m frustrated myself, but I’m tough enough to fight my way back," he said.

Assistant coach Andy Dawson will take charge for Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough.

