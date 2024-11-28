Police investigating a murder in Lincolnshire have named the victim as 37-year-old Kristine Sparane.

Officers were called to Winsover Road in Spalding shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday 26 November after concerns were raised for her safety.

After forcing entry to the property they found Ms Sparane's body.

A 64-year-old man from Spalding remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. Lincolnshire Police said he is believed to have known the victim

The force wants to hear from anyone who had contact with Ms Sparane between 3pm on 25 November and her death.

Insp Matt Dickinson said: "We understand that this incident is likely to be concerning for our community.

"Officers and staff from the investigation team remain at the scene and we will be continuing our inquiries for some time."

