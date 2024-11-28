Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in York.

Indrit Mustafaj, who was 26 and from Bradford, died after an incident at Vyner Street, off Haxby Road, on Saturday evening, 23 November.

Michael Mulvana and Jobie Tyers are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Supt Fran Naughton, who is leading the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: "We believe this incident was targeted, meaning it was not a random attack.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to residents as part of our investigation and they are understandably concerned about what’s happened. We really appreciate their support and co-operation."

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

A second man who was injured in the incident remains in a stable condition.

