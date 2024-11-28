Three people responsible for the killing of a 46-year-old man in Lincoln have been sentenced to a combined total of 21 years in prison.

Marc Glasscoe died following an attack at Frank Swaby Court, off Newark Road, in June.

Emergency services received a call from Lincoln County Hospital at 6.12pm on Friday 14 June to report that a man had been brought in with serious injuries to his body and head after being found outside garages close to Frank Swaby Court.

On Tuesday 26 November Lincoln Crown Court heard three men plead guilty to his manslaughter.

Jordan Hartley, 33, formerly of Ash Grove, North Hykeham, was sentenced to seven years and six months. Jason Frow, 31, formerly of Frank Swaby Court, Lincoln and Louis Giles, 33, formerly of Blackfriars Court, Lincoln were both given sentences of six years and nine months.

From left to right: Jason Frow, Louis Giles and Jordan Hartley Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Witnesses described to police how Marc Glasscoe had been dragged to nearby garages by Louis Giles, who then left him there. A short time later, a member of the public called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital, but died at 5.10pm on Sunday 16 June.

His post-mortem examination showed that he had suffered a significant brain injury and other injuries as a result of an assault.

Lincolnshire Police investigations found that Mr Glasscoe had been at Jason Frow’s address on the day he was attacked. Frow left, returning with Jordan Hartley and Giles. Hartley assaulted him after becoming increasingly angry about a debt owed by someone else.

Frow and Giles had gone to Frow’s flat with Hartley believing the debt was going to be enforced with violence. Mr Glasscoe was not the intended victim, but was targeted by Hartley.

In a joint statement about the sentenced trio, Mr Glasscoe's family said: “We hope that they can use this time in prison to turn their lives around.”

The lead investigator, Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, said: "This has been a very complex investigation, with challenges right from the start in unpicking the actions and motivations of Marc’s killers."As we were alerted well after the incident happened, we had to quickly move to secure scenes and carry out forensic examinations, comb through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, take witness statements, door-to-door enquiries, and delve into phone data."I am glad that the three men who are responsible for his death chose to admit their part just before the trial began, saving a lengthy hearing.

"The family have conducted themselves with dignity throughout this trial, and I would like to commend them, and I hope that they can now start to move forwards.

