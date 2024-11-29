Moves to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales have taken a step forward after a historic vote by MPs.

A majority of MPs backed a private members' bill brought by the Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater to give adults with less than six months to live the right to choose to end their own lives.

A a total of 330 MPs voted for the bill and 275 voted against on Friday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among those to vote in favour, along with the majority of his Cabinet, as well as former PM Rishi Sunak, who was one of only 23 Tories to do so.

Among the 15 Cabinet members to vote for were West Yorkshire MPs Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Eight voted against.

Crowds of supporters surrounded and hugged Ms Leadbeater outside Parliament after the vote.

She said: “It’s been tough, you know, these families have campaigned on this issue for years.

“I know what it means to people, if we hadn’t achieved what we achieved today I’d have let them down.

“I’m also really proud and really pleased that we had a very respectful debate in Parliament.

“It was robust but it was compassionate. Lots of people with different views, and I think Parliament showed itself in its best light today, and I’m very proud of that.”

How did MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire vote? (Listed in constituencies' alphabetical order)

Here are the MP’s that voted FOR:

Dan Jarvis, Labour, Barnsley North

Richard Tice, Reform UK - Member of parliament for Boston and Skegness

Paul Davies, Labour - Member of parliament for Colne Valley

Lee Pitcher, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme

Ed Miliband, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster North

David Davis, Conservative - Member of parliament for Goole and Pocklington

Melanie Onn, Labour - Member of parliament for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Kate Dearden, Labour - Member of parliament for Halifax

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats - Member of parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Harpreet Uppal, Labour - Member of parliament for Huddersfield

Karl Turner, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull East

Diana Johnson, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham

Emma Hardy, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice

Fabian Hamilton, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds East

Katie White, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds North West

Hilary Benn, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South

Mark Sewards, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South West and Morley

Rachel Reeves, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds West and Pudsey

Hamish Falconer, Labour - Member of parliament for Lincoln

Victoria Atkins, Conservative - Member of parliament for Louth and Horncastle

Jade Botterill, Labour - Member of parliament for Ossett and Denby Dale

Marie Tidball, Labour - Member of parliament for Penistone and Stocksbridge

Yvette Cooper, Labour, Member of parliament for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Rishi Sunak, Conservative - Member of parliament for Richmond and Northallerton

Jake Richards, Labour - Member of parliament for Rother Valley

Sarah Champion, Labour - Member of parliament for Rotherham

Alison Hume, Labour - Member of parliament for Scarborough and Whitby

Nicholas Dakin, Labour - Member of parliament for Scunthorpe

Keir Mather, Labour - Member of parliament for Selby

Olivia Blake, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Hallam

Louise Haigh, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Heeley

Clive Betts, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield South East

Kim Leadbeater, Labour - Member of parliament for Spen Valley

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative - Member of parliament for Thirsk and Malton

Simon Lightwood, Labour - Member of parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell

Luke Charters, Labour - Member of parliament for York Outer

Alicia Kearns, Conservative - Member of parliament for Rutland and Stamford

Here are the MP’s that voted AGAINST:

Stepahnie Peacock, Labour - Member of parliament for Barnsley South

Stuart Graham, Conservative - Member of parliament for Beverley and Holderness

Imran Hussain, Independent- Member of parliament for Bradford East

Naz Shah, Labour - Member of parliament for Bradford West

Vickers Martin, Conservative - Member of parliament for Brigg and Immingham

Iqbal Mohammed, Independent - Member of parliament for Dewsbury and Batley

Sally Jameson, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster Central

Edward Lee, Conservative - Member of parliament for Gainsborough

Gareth Davies, Conservative - Member of parliament for Grantham and Bourne

Robbie Moore, Conservative - Member of parliament for Keighley and Ilkley

Richard Burgen, Independent - Member of parliament for Leeds East

Jon Trickett, Labour - Member of parliament for Normanton and Hemsworth

Gill Furniss, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Abitisam Mohamed, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Central

Anna Dixon, Labour - Member of parliament for Shipley

Julian Smith, Conservative - Member of parliament for Skipton and Ripon

Caroline Johnson, Conservative - Member of parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham

John Hayes, Conservative - Member of parliament for South Holland and Deepings

Alec Shelbrooke, Conservative - Member of parliament for Wetherby and Easingwold

Rachael Maskell, Labour - Member of parliament for York Central

Here are the MP's that did not take part in the vote: