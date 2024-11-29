Assisted dying bill: How MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire voted

Demonstrators gathered outside Parliament showing support for the assisted dying bill. Credit: PA

Moves to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales have taken a step forward after a historic vote by MPs.

A majority of MPs backed a private members' bill brought by the Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater to give adults with less than six months to live the right to choose to end their own lives.

A a total of 330 MPs voted for the bill and 275 voted against on Friday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among those to vote in favour, along with the majority of his Cabinet, as well as former PM Rishi Sunak, who was one of only 23 Tories to do so.

Among the 15 Cabinet members to vote for were West Yorkshire MPs Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Eight voted against.

Crowds of supporters surrounded and hugged Ms Leadbeater outside Parliament after the vote.

She said: “It’s been tough, you know, these families have campaigned on this issue for years.

“I know what it means to people, if we hadn’t achieved what we achieved today I’d have let them down.

“I’m also really proud and really pleased that we had a very respectful debate in Parliament.

“It was robust but it was compassionate. Lots of people with different views, and I think Parliament showed itself in its best light today, and I’m very proud of that.”

How did MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire vote? (Listed in constituencies' alphabetical order)

Here are the MP’s that voted FOR: 

  • Dan Jarvis, Labour, Barnsley North

  • Richard Tice, Reform UK - Member of parliament for Boston and Skegness

  • Paul Davies, Labour - Member of parliament for Colne Valley

  • Lee Pitcher, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme

  • Ed Miliband, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster North

  • David Davis, Conservative - Member of parliament for Goole and Pocklington

  • Melanie Onn, Labour - Member of parliament for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

  • Kate Dearden, Labour - Member of parliament for Halifax

  • Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats - Member of parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough

  • Harpreet Uppal, Labour - Member of parliament for Huddersfield

  • Karl Turner, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull East

  • Diana Johnson, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham

  • Emma Hardy, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice

  • Fabian Hamilton, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds East

  • Katie White, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds North West

  • Hilary Benn, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South

  • Mark Sewards, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South West and Morley

  • Rachel Reeves, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds West and Pudsey

  • Hamish Falconer, Labour - Member of parliament for Lincoln

  • Victoria Atkins, Conservative - Member of parliament for Louth and Horncastle

  • Jade Botterill, Labour - Member of parliament for Ossett and Denby Dale

  • Marie Tidball, Labour - Member of parliament for Penistone and Stocksbridge

  • Yvette Cooper, Labour, Member of parliament for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

  • Rishi Sunak, Conservative - Member of parliament for Richmond and Northallerton

  • Jake Richards, Labour - Member of parliament for Rother Valley

  • Sarah Champion, Labour - Member of parliament for Rotherham

  • Alison Hume, Labour - Member of parliament for Scarborough and Whitby

  • Nicholas Dakin, Labour - Member of parliament for Scunthorpe

  • Keir Mather, Labour - Member of parliament for Selby

  • Olivia Blake, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Hallam

  • Louise Haigh, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Heeley

  • Clive Betts, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield South East

  • Kim Leadbeater, Labour - Member of parliament for Spen Valley

  • Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative - Member of parliament for Thirsk and Malton

  • Simon Lightwood, Labour - Member of parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell

  • Luke Charters, Labour - Member of parliament for York Outer

  • Alicia Kearns, Conservative - Member of parliament for Rutland and Stamford

Here are the MP’s that voted AGAINST: 

  • Stepahnie Peacock, Labour - Member of parliament for Barnsley South

  • Stuart Graham, Conservative - Member of parliament for Beverley and Holderness

  • Imran Hussain, Independent- Member of parliament for Bradford East

  • Naz Shah, Labour - Member of parliament for Bradford West

  • Vickers Martin, Conservative - Member of parliament for Brigg and Immingham

  • Iqbal Mohammed, Independent - Member of parliament for Dewsbury and Batley

  • Sally Jameson, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster Central

  • Edward Lee, Conservative - Member of parliament for Gainsborough

  • Gareth Davies, Conservative - Member of parliament for Grantham and Bourne

  • Robbie Moore, Conservative - Member of parliament for Keighley and Ilkley

  • Richard Burgen, Independent - Member of parliament for Leeds East

  • Jon Trickett, Labour - Member of parliament for Normanton and Hemsworth

  • Gill Furniss, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

  • Abitisam Mohamed, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Central 

  • Anna Dixon, Labour - Member of parliament for Shipley

  • Julian Smith, Conservative - Member of parliament for Skipton and Ripon

  • Caroline Johnson, Conservative - Member of parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham

  • John Hayes, Conservative - Member of parliament for South Holland and Deepings

  • Alec Shelbrooke, Conservative - Member of parliament for Wetherby and Easingwold

  • Rachael Maskell, Labour - Member of parliament for York Central

Here are the MP's that did not take part in the vote:

  • Judith Cummins, Deputy Speaker - Member of parliament for Bradford South

  • Charlie Dewhirst, Conservative - Member of parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds

  • Josh Fenton-Glynn, Labour - Member of parliament for Calder Valley

  • Alex Sobel, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds Central and Headingley