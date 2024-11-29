Assisted dying bill: How MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire voted
Moves to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales have taken a step forward after a historic vote by MPs.
A majority of MPs backed a private members' bill brought by the Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater to give adults with less than six months to live the right to choose to end their own lives.
A a total of 330 MPs voted for the bill and 275 voted against on Friday.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among those to vote in favour, along with the majority of his Cabinet, as well as former PM Rishi Sunak, who was one of only 23 Tories to do so.
Among the 15 Cabinet members to vote for were West Yorkshire MPs Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Eight voted against.
Crowds of supporters surrounded and hugged Ms Leadbeater outside Parliament after the vote.
She said: “It’s been tough, you know, these families have campaigned on this issue for years.
“I know what it means to people, if we hadn’t achieved what we achieved today I’d have let them down.
“I’m also really proud and really pleased that we had a very respectful debate in Parliament.
“It was robust but it was compassionate. Lots of people with different views, and I think Parliament showed itself in its best light today, and I’m very proud of that.”
How did MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire vote? (Listed in constituencies' alphabetical order)
Here are the MP’s that voted FOR:
Dan Jarvis, Labour, Barnsley North
Richard Tice, Reform UK - Member of parliament for Boston and Skegness
Paul Davies, Labour - Member of parliament for Colne Valley
Lee Pitcher, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme
Ed Miliband, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster North
David Davis, Conservative - Member of parliament for Goole and Pocklington
Melanie Onn, Labour - Member of parliament for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Kate Dearden, Labour - Member of parliament for Halifax
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats - Member of parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough
Harpreet Uppal, Labour - Member of parliament for Huddersfield
Karl Turner, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull East
Diana Johnson, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
Emma Hardy, Labour - Member of parliament for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Fabian Hamilton, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds East
Katie White, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds North West
Hilary Benn, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South
Mark Sewards, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds South West and Morley
Rachel Reeves, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds West and Pudsey
Hamish Falconer, Labour - Member of parliament for Lincoln
Victoria Atkins, Conservative - Member of parliament for Louth and Horncastle
Jade Botterill, Labour - Member of parliament for Ossett and Denby Dale
Marie Tidball, Labour - Member of parliament for Penistone and Stocksbridge
Yvette Cooper, Labour, Member of parliament for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Rishi Sunak, Conservative - Member of parliament for Richmond and Northallerton
Jake Richards, Labour - Member of parliament for Rother Valley
Sarah Champion, Labour - Member of parliament for Rotherham
Alison Hume, Labour - Member of parliament for Scarborough and Whitby
Nicholas Dakin, Labour - Member of parliament for Scunthorpe
Keir Mather, Labour - Member of parliament for Selby
Olivia Blake, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Hallam
Louise Haigh, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Heeley
Clive Betts, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield South East
Kim Leadbeater, Labour - Member of parliament for Spen Valley
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative - Member of parliament for Thirsk and Malton
Simon Lightwood, Labour - Member of parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell
Luke Charters, Labour - Member of parliament for York Outer
Alicia Kearns, Conservative - Member of parliament for Rutland and Stamford
Here are the MP’s that voted AGAINST:
Stepahnie Peacock, Labour - Member of parliament for Barnsley South
Stuart Graham, Conservative - Member of parliament for Beverley and Holderness
Imran Hussain, Independent- Member of parliament for Bradford East
Naz Shah, Labour - Member of parliament for Bradford West
Vickers Martin, Conservative - Member of parliament for Brigg and Immingham
Iqbal Mohammed, Independent - Member of parliament for Dewsbury and Batley
Sally Jameson, Labour - Member of parliament for Doncaster Central
Edward Lee, Conservative - Member of parliament for Gainsborough
Gareth Davies, Conservative - Member of parliament for Grantham and Bourne
Robbie Moore, Conservative - Member of parliament for Keighley and Ilkley
Richard Burgen, Independent - Member of parliament for Leeds East
Jon Trickett, Labour - Member of parliament for Normanton and Hemsworth
Gill Furniss, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Abitisam Mohamed, Labour - Member of parliament for Sheffield Central
Anna Dixon, Labour - Member of parliament for Shipley
Julian Smith, Conservative - Member of parliament for Skipton and Ripon
Caroline Johnson, Conservative - Member of parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham
John Hayes, Conservative - Member of parliament for South Holland and Deepings
Alec Shelbrooke, Conservative - Member of parliament for Wetherby and Easingwold
Rachael Maskell, Labour - Member of parliament for York Central
Here are the MP's that did not take part in the vote:
Judith Cummins, Deputy Speaker - Member of parliament for Bradford South
Charlie Dewhirst, Conservative - Member of parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds
Josh Fenton-Glynn, Labour - Member of parliament for Calder Valley
Alex Sobel, Labour - Member of parliament for Leeds Central and Headingley