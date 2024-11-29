The sister of a police worker who was killed when a driver high on drink and drugs ignored a red light has urged others not to get behind the wheel while under influence.

Carol Jones, who was 50, was driving to work as a civilian member of staff at Harrogate Police Station when her car was hit by another vehicle travelling at 60mph in August 2016.

Colleagues from North Yorkshire Police had to attend the scene.

The driver was jailed for five years and nine months and banned from driving for six and a half years.

Carol's sister Angie Neal has spoken out as part of North Yorkshire Police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign, which launches on Sunday, 1 December.

Carol's sister, Angie Neal, is now campaigning for people not to get behind the wheel while under the influece Credit: North Yorkshire Police

"You still can't believe you lived through that morning. It was horrible," she said.

"We never expected that kind of thing to happen to us - for somebody to be out under the influence of drink and drugs and not really care about anybody else on the road. He just took her away from us."

She added: "It was part of the fun - having Carol around at Christmas - but now she won't be there this year. At our table there will be an empty seat."

North Yorkshire Police's 'Christmas for Me is About' campaign video comes after 136 drivers were found to be over the drink or drug drive limit last year, a 7% increase year-on-year.

Ch Supt Andy Berriman, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "There were officers from here [Harrogate Police Station] who worked with Carol [so] turning out to find her dead at the scene - it's devastating.

"I think the message I want to get across to people is, yes, it's personal to us, but it could be personal to anybody.

"We can't be everywhere but we could be anywhere and we will be taking robust action against people who drink or take drugs and drive."

The force says it will be increasing proactive drink and drug driving patrols throughout the month of December and is encouraging people to report drink or drug drivers by dialling 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...