The M62 has been partially closed after a lorry caught fire.

Smoke was seen billowing across the motorway after the vehicle, which was transporting sawdust, caught fire between junction 22 for Saddleworth and junction 23 for Huddersfield on Friday morning.

National Highways said the fire spread to the embankment.

The eastbound carriageway was closed on Friday morning, with traffic held at junction 22.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "When the fire service are happy the fire is under control and it is safe to allow traffic to run past the scene.

"If that doesn't look like it will happen soon then we will look at turning traffic in the closure around to return to junction 22 and leave the motorway."

