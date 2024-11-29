A murder investigation has been launched after the death of an e-bike rider in a hit-and-run incident.

The 25-year-old woman was a passenger on the bike on Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Mansfield, when it was hit by a 4x4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, at around 8pm on Tuesday, 26 November.

She died at the scene.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bike was one of two that were followed by the car before the collision. It then drove off without stopping.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Police appealed for anyone who saw a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area prior to 8pm on Tuesday to get in touch.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

Det Ch Insp Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident that has left a family grieving the loss of a young woman.

“A team of detectives have been working non-stop since the incident took place and have generated significant lines of inquiry.

“We are, however, wanting to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Of particular interest is anyone with information about a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, it may be that you saw it in the area around the time of the incident – or you have seen a vehicle matching this description that may have sustained damage or been recently repaired.”

