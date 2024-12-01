A man who has decorated his house with Christmas lights for the last 23 years for charity is officially 'retiring' this year, making 2024 his last.

Derek Highe, near Huddersfield, has raised more than £80,000 through his festive display which takes weeks to install.

On Sunday, 1 December, Mr Highe turned on the lights for the final time on his street in Mirfield.

Mr Highe said: "We can't really believe when we started 23 years ago what we were going to start.

He said that he had the idea to raise money through his illuminations following the death of a close friend.

Derek Highe has raised thousands of pounds for charity through his display. Credit: ITV News

"Unfortunately a good friend of mine rang me and said he had cancer but he was going to be alright, but he passed away and I'd always put Christmas lights up for my children," he said.

"I said to Joy my wife we might do something in his memory, never ever realising what we were starting."

The display takes weeks to install. Credit: ITV News

The display attracts hundreds of families every year, including several who travel from afar to see them.

His daughter, Lucy Highe, said: "I see first hand the time and effort he puts into making a different theme each year.

"I know Dad is extremely upset the lights are coming to an end but as we’ve said to him he’s not getting any younger and all good things must come to an end!"

The Chief Executive of Kirkwood Hospice, Michael Crowther, said Mr Highe has raised tens of thousands for the hospice over the years.

Mr Crowther said: "It's just incredible what Derek and his family have done over the years.

"It's been a couple of decades now of massive support for an important local charity."

He added: "He's raised a huge amount and we really hope he gets his wish this year and for his last year raises a record amount."

You can donate here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...